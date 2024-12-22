So this is very worrying news regarding the mRNA injections, and of course you won’t hear anything about this on the mainstream media.

They have now found evidence that could point toward the mRNA injections ALTERING human DNA.

Yes, people were called ”crazy conspiracy theorists” for years for suggesting such outlandish claims.

But now there is evidence that this might actually be the case.

Researchers at Yale University have found covid spike proteins in the blood of people who got the mRNA injections.

This is probably not a big surprise. The head of the team at Yale is a renowned scientist and former president of the American Association of Immunologists. She has even been a vocal supporter of the covid mRNA injections in the past and advocated for vaccine mandates.

Here is the worrying part.

They found it SEVERAL years after they got the experimental injection.

This is very substantial news, because there is likely only two answers as to why this is going on. One answer is bad. The other answer is very bad.

Here’s the thing. These people never had covid according to antibody tests, but they did get the mRNA injection.

So why do they now still have spike proteins in their body several years after getting injected?

Could this be evidence that the covid mRNA injections have in fact been altering people’s DNA?

The answer is yes, there seems to be a possibility…

But it gets worse. Scientists have found massive DNA contamination in the covid injections, and possibly even a way how they could alter human genome through something called an SV40 enhancer/promoter.

I have researched this and will give you all the information the mainstream media is hiding from you…

