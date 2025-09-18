AI generated image.

What just happened in the USA has changed the world forever, you could say it is a Turning Point.

The brutal public assassination of Charlie Kirk has shocked the world.

The response to this assassination from many on the left has also shocked the world.

Instead of condemning this brutal murder of a father and a husband, who was engaged in civilized public debate, many on the left have been celebrating it.

Some on the left have tried to claim that the man who assassinated Charlie Kirk was somehow right-wing. Like Jimmy Kimmel tried to imply (for which he has now been fired).

But all the evidence shows clearly that the shooter was far-left. He had even engraved antifa messages on the ammunition.

People have begun to realize the threat that the far-left poses to freedom and democracy.

Let us be very clear. The forefathers of the far-left today, the Communists, have killed over 100 million people in the last 100 years.

At the very core of Communism is the idea of ”armed revolution”. In Norway, there is a party called ”The Reds”. They just got over 7% of the votes in Oslo in the recent elections. This party originates from another Communist party that actually had ”armed revolution” as part of their party program.

The far-left doesn’t believe in freedom and democracy. They believe in dictatorships.

It has been long overdue to classify antifa as a terrorist group.

Now Trump has officaly declared them as such.

”I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated” President Trump said in a statement.

So not only is antifa now a terrorist group, but also those funding antifa could be investigated.

But the things is, many in the mainstream media never report or even condemn the things that the far-left does. Why? Because many mainstream media are in fact far-left themselves.

In Sweden and Norway for example, it is well known that many journalists openly work together with antifa. The mainstream media is often working with antifa to write hit pieces against people who they dislike.

I am one of them.

Many years ago, an antifa activist who calls himself a ”journalist” wrote an article full of lies and slander about myself. But he did not stop there. He published both mine and my parents adress in the article.

Shortly thereafter, someone from antifa showed up and poisoned the family dog.

Instead of condemning this attack on me, the mainstream media has only continued to consult this antifa group and refer to them as ”experts”, giving them a free platform to slander anyone they dislike.

The mainstream media work hand in hand with antifa to operate as the propaganda machine of the far-left.

There is something called Cultural Marxism. This is the ideology of the mainstream media. This is the ideology of many school teachers. This is the ideology of many in academia.

The far-left has infiltrated the media to indoctrinate adults. The far-left has infiltrated the schools to indoctrinate children.

This is a very deliberate tactic that they have been operating with for many decades now.

What they are doing is to push an anti-West agenda. It is an anti-Christian agenda. It is an anti-family agenda. Because they want the state to replace everything that has made us into the civilization we are today.

And the mainstream media must be held accountable. For years now, they have radicalized people by spewing hatred and calling anyone to the right of Stalin for ”far-right”.

This hatred has got to stop.

