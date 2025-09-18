The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schlepper93's avatar
Schlepper93
8d

Now go after the Muslim Brotherhood (Qatar).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Nigel Lacey's avatar
Nigel Lacey
8d

What will Starmer do? Give them all a knighthood perhaps?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture