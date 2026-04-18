So this is quite big news.

Bayer who now owns Monsanto is suing Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson.

Why you may ask?

Because they claim that the vaccine manufacturers used technology that was originally developed by Monsanto in the 1980s to make genetically engineered crops.

Yes, you read that correctly.

If Bayer/Monsanto are correct in their claims, it would mean that they used technology that was originally invented to make GMO crops.

And now Bayer/Monsanto wants royalties!

I am sure that people would have liked to know this before accepting the covid mRNA injection…

So what exactly is this technology that Bayer/Monsanto is claiming that Pfizer and other used?

I have done the research and what I found was shocking.

Without this technology, the mRNA from the covid vaccines would have been discarded by the body. But by using this technology, they could force the body to produce the spike proteins.

It seems that technology from none other than Monsanto is what made the covid vaccines possible if the claims from Bayer/Monsanto are true.

So let us take a deeper look…

I’m an independent journalist I need your help to do this important work that is being ignored by the mainstream media. I aim to bring you the news that they won’t tell you.

In fact, the media is actively working against me, calling me all sorts of names because I’m not afraid to report the truth.

The rest of this article is available to paid subscribers. Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber AND you can read the rest of this article plus many more exclusive articles!