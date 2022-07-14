Here is something that really should be talked about more, but I am struggling to find news outlets that are willing to talk about it. We are talking about the birth rate.

The climate change fanatics often talk about "overpopulation" and that we need to have less children to save the planet, but the fact is that we are facing an under population crisis. Many countries in the West has fertility rate so low that fast forward there will be a population collapse! We need more babies born, not less.

In Sweden the fertility rate has been slowly dropping from 1.91 children per woman in 2012, to 1.67 children per woman in 2021. Keep in mind that the replacement fertility rate is at 2.1. Meaning to just keep the population stable, every woman need to have 2.1 children on average.

But now something weird is happening...

All though we have had low birthrates to begin with, they have been relatively steady. But now that number has collapsed this year and no-one seems to be able to figure out why!

And this is not just happening in one country. We are seeing the same thing happening in many countries all over the world. Really strange!

For example, in the Swedish capitol of Stockholm, there has been a 14% reduction in births the first quarter of 2022 compared with 2021. And it is not only in Stockholm, the fertility has dropped all across Sweden.

"It is a drastic and remarkable reduction beyond the usual. We have never seen anything like this before, that the bottom just falls out in just one quarter" said Gunnar Andersson, professor in demographics at Stockholm University to Dagens Nyheter.

Of course they have all kinds of speculations to what may be the explanation...

Stockholm City speculates that it could be because of the increase in housing prices, worry about the future, or, the financial crisis of 2008! Wait, what? The financial crisis of 2008 is causing the birth rate to suddenly collapse from 2021 to 2022? Wow, that makes total sense...not!

But this is not only happening in Sweden. It is happening in many other countries, including Taiwan which has seen a whopping 27.66% decline in the birthrate for the month of June this year. This is insane.

So what could be causing the birth rate to decline in such a way all over the world at the same time?

Let's do a deep dive into the birth rate statistics to see if we can find out some more information!

