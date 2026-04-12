This is absolutely groundbreaking news. Yet I have not seen this being reported extensively in the mainstream media at all.

In fact, this news is so big that it should have warranted headline news WORLDWIDE. But it hasn’t.

This all comes from the testimony of Dr. Helmut Sterz who formerly worked as head of toxicology at Pfizer in Europe.

Just so you realize the credentials this man has. He was the head of the two European toxicology centers of Pfizer’s operations in Europe.

He OVERSAW the entire toxicology program for Pfizer in Europe. He supervised and interpreted safety studies on new medicines before advancement to human clinical trials.

In other words, the very core purpose of his job was to test medicines for toxicity.

So this man knows a thing or two about the safety of medical products. This man is an expert.

Remember when the media told us to ”trust the experts”?

And what he said was shocking, yet it is something that ”conspiracy theorists” have suspected for many years now.

In a recent testimony given before the corona inquiry commission at the German parliament he had something to say, suggesting that up to 60 000 people in Germany could have died from the covid vaccine.

And he wants an IMMEDIATE BAN on the technology used in the vaccines.

He even goes on to say in a statement that the approval and use of the covid vaccine violated international law and that there was a SYSTEMATIC omission of preclinical safety studies.

Why wasn’t the public informed about this?

The mainstream media seems to be very keen to NOT report on this, but I will.

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