The stories coming out of Soviet Britain just keeps on getting more and more absurd, I just had to write a short story about this.

You see, a woman in Britain was waiting for the bus to go to work. When the bus was arriving, she poured the tiny remainder of her coffee down the drain to avoid spilling it on the bus.

But that is where she committed a crime you see!

As soon as she was finished pouring her coffee out in the drain, the woman turns around to see not one, but three enforcement officers chasing her.

They had caught her doing something illegal!

Namely, pouring her coffee in the drain. She was ”polluting” the environment.

More specifically, she was breaking Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

She was ”polluting” the waterways by pouring the coffee in the drain on the street apparently.

So she got a £150 fine for her “crime”.

Richmond-upon Thames council claims that ”the officers acted professionally and objectively” and that the fine was correct.

So in Soviet Britain, you can be fined for something as simple as pouring out your drink in the drain, because it is somehow bad for the environment.

What’s next, will they have AI facial recognition cameras that automatically deduct your social credit score every time you break some unknown insane rule?

Welcome to 1984.

