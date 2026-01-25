AI generated image of a traffic light.

When you think that Britain cannot get anymore draconian, it just gets worse.

Imagine going for a drive in a British city. You get a ration to travel a certain number of times through different zones. Once you have reached your limit, you will be fined if you continue to drive between these zones. This sounds crazy.

You will essentially need a passport to travel within your own city.

It is essentially a mild form of climate lockdowns, because this is being done to save the environment of course!

And I have found evidence to show that the idea of a 15 minute city is actually not new. This was invented by the Soviet Union.

Now the government has approved the 15 minute cities concept to be rolled out in the country.