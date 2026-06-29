The British government has announced a new draft bill called the ”Conversion Practices Bill”.

Of course, the government say that this bill is designed to protect people from ”abuse”.

But, I took a deeper look into the wording in this bill and it is quite frankly shocking.

The court can even issue a ”protection order” against a parent on a PREVENTATIVE BASIS if they think the parent is ”likely” to do something that violates this new bill. Read my article to the end to get the details on what this means.

Is this what is called pre crime?

Under this new bill, there is a serious concern that parents could be imprisoned (and more) if they for example tell their child that they are either male or female and certain criteria are met, which I will show you what they are.

Parents are risking up to 5 years in prison plus an UNLIMITED FINE if they are found to not follow this new law.

Because this new bill is broad, you just know that woke activists will use the new laws to persecute parents that refuse to follow the woke agenda.

In other words, parents that have traditional views on gender, that there is only male and female, and apply this to how they parent their children, will most certainly face risks under this new bill.

So, the bill aims to stop what they call abusive conversion practices.

What do they mean by this?

”conversion practice” means...any conduct carried out by a person towards an individual with the intention of (a) causing the individual (i) to have or not to have, (ii) to believe that they have or do not have, a sexual orientation or a particular sexual orientation; or (b) causing the individual (i) to have or not to have, (ii) to believe that they have or do not have, a transgender identity or a particular transgender identity.

And in another section of the bill they define transgender as also meaning that ”the individual identifies as neither male nor female or as not solely male or female”.

So the definition of transgender identity is broad and includes people who identify as non binary identities also. So, someone who identifies as ”genderfluid”, ”agender”, ”genderless” or ”bigender” would be covered by this new bill.

Keep that in mind as I go into more detail of what this bill says and how parents could be punished.

This new bill does not give exemptions to parents or family, meaning that anyone who is found in violation of this new law risk 5 years prison plus an unlimited fine. This includes parents, religious leaders and anyone else except medical professionals.

What kind of ”conduct” could cause a parent to be thrown in prison?

Let me tell you what the bill says. Let me give you a scenario.

First: If a parent has shows conduct with the intention of either changing or preventing a belief in a particular gender identity, that qualifies as ”conversion practice” under the bill.

Second: If a parent tells a child that they are either male or female or opposes the idea of ”genderfluid” for example and the parent use what the bill calls ”coercive words or behaviour”, then it would qualify as ”abusive conversion practice”.

Third: If the parent has done what the bill calls ”abusive conversion practice” and it causes ”serious alarm or distress to the individual which has a substantial adverse effect on their usual day to day activities” it now crosses over into a CRIMINAL OFFENCE.

Fourth: The parent can then be convicted in court and sentenced up to 5 years in prison plus an UNLIMITED FINE.

But it doesn’t stop there.

If anyone is found ”encouraging” a parent in ANOTHER country to tell their child that they are either male or female and it meets the criteria that I just listed above, they can also be thrown in prison for up to 5 years and unlimited fine.

For example, if someone posts it on social media, that could be enough to throw someone in prison.

But it doesn’t even stop there!

Authorities can also report or cause a ”Conversion Practice Protection Order” (CPPO) to be made against the parents if the court believes that the parents are ”likely to cause” ”serious alarm or distress to the individual which has a substantial adverse effect on their ability to carry out normal day to day activities”.

This can be done on a preventative risk basis without even what the bill calls a ”criminal offence” having been commited.

And what can this CPPO do?

Here is where things get even more Orwellian. Not only can the order be issued against a parent on a PREVENTATIVE BASIS, but the things the order can do is also very broad.

”A conversion practice protection order may contain (a) such prohibitions, restrictions or requirements, and (b) such other terms, as the court considers appropriate for the purposes of the order.”

In other words, the court has a very broad discretion of what they can impose.

So for example, the court could order the parent to stop using certain words such as forcing the parent to stop telling their own child that they are either male or female.

The court could restrict or supervise contact. The court could also for example ban the parent from involving their child in religious activities that are deemed ”abusive”.

The court could possibly also order the parent to attend counselling. The list is pretty big because the court has very broad discretion.

And what happens if the parent doesn’t follow the CPPO? They can be thrown in prison for 2 years.

This is it.

Parents would risk being persecuted and thrown in prison by woke activists and authorities just because they want to raise their own children in a traditional way and they don’t agree with gender ideology.

It is clear that they think the children belong to the state rather than the parents.

And all this comes just shortly after Britain has RESTARTED trials where they will begin giving puberty blockers to children as young as 11.

I will say it loud and clear.

This goes against all human rights.

This is Orwellian.

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