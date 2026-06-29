The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Rachel Lucas's avatar
Rachel Lucas
1d

I wonder if they will impose this on Muslims with equal enthusiasm?

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Karen Bartuch's avatar
Karen Bartuch
1d

This is insane. And inhumane. ♥️🇺🇲

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