I have long been covering the worrying trend we are seeing with very high numbers of excess deaths. For some reason, people are dying now at a much higher rate than normal, and most of the mainstream media is completely ignoring this.

However, things have really taken a turn for the worse the last few months. The excess deaths was already bad before, but it is even worse now.

Norwegian doctors were sounding the alarm months ago about a mysterious rise in patients and deaths, and funeral homes in the country warned about having to store the dead bodies in emergency rooms as they ran out of space, seeing a 30% increase funerals.

Now it looks like there is a similar situation in the UK, as they have been setting up makeshift morgues in car parks to store all the dead people. In fact, they had 50 000 excess deaths last year. That is bad.

I decided it was time to look at the new data coming out, because things are not improving. They are getting worse. It is shockingly bad in fact.

And no, most of the excess deaths is not caused by covid. Something else is causing it, and I think we all can have a guess at what that is…

This is not OK!

The things is, we have not only been seeing high excess deaths in older people, we are actually seeing very high excess deaths among younger people now as well, which was NOT the case during covid. Something has changed.

In Europe during week 49, there was a whopping 43.3% more deaths among children aged 0-14 compared with the average number of weekly deaths during covid from 2020 to mid 2021. This should make alarm bells ring.

I have already reported that there has been a large increase in fatal heart attacks among young adults, and we have seen many stories about young people suddenly collapsing and dying from heart problems.

Remember when the media constantly had trackers to count all the covid deaths? Well, in 2022 there was over 408 000 excess deaths in Europe, and barely anything about it on the news. Where is the excess death trackers?

Let’s take a deeper look into the data…

