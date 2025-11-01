Something dramatic has happened.

From the 1st October, Farmers in Denmark has begun feeding Bovaer to cows in order to reduce climate emissions.

This is part of a mandate requiring methane reducing feeds.

But something has gone very wrong.

Suddenly, farmers are now reporting that something is wrong with the cows. Cows have begun to produce less milk. Some cows are even collapsing and had to be euthanized.

Now suspicions have been raised that it could be Bovaer that is to blame. So farmers experimented and stopped giving Bovaer to cows. And surprise, the cows recovered. But as soon as they began with Bovaer again, the problems returned.

Things are so bad that The National Association of Danish Milk Producers have launched an investigation into this.

”We have so many people calling us who are unhappy about what is happening in their herds” says Kjartan Poulsen, chairman of the milk producers association.

”That is not the idea behind it. This is supposed to have a climate effect and if cows die from this, or produce less milk, then the effect is minus” he said further.

Not only that, but Kjartan Poulsen is now calling on the Minister of Agriculture in Denmark to introduce a ”timeout” so that the industry can find out what is actually going on.

Under the new mandate, farmers do have the option to give cows feed with a high fat content which can lower methane emissions.

Here is the thing. If you have been a subscriber to my Substack, you will know that I warned about this already many years ago. Because I did som in-depth research into Bovaer and the truth about this chemical.

And the answer might shock you. It is unbelievable that this chemical has been approved for use in cows, considering how toxic it actually is.

The chemical is actually classified as CCORROSIVE, FLAMMABLE, IRRITANT and a HEALTH HAZARD!

According to official data sheets, this chemical is also suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. It literally has a warning label for reproductive toxicity.

It even decreased the size of the ovaries in cows when given in high enough doses.

Farmers have to wear protective gear when handling this stuff.

Read my in-depth article on the truth about Bovaer here:

One farmer has now gone public to warn against Bovaer, as he believes it goes against animal welfare laws to feed this stuff to cows.

Danish farmer Huibert Van Dorp tells of how some of his cows have been having high fevers and that they are lethargic.

”We have had to cases since we began where they got severe stomach cramps, they were simply inflated up in the rumen. We had a veterinary here Sunday afternoon to treat the cow, but the life of the cow couldn’t be saved.” said Huibert Van Dorp in an interview.

He also says he heard from other farmers about problems with inflammation and cows not being able to stand up.

Further, he says this is a problem with animal welfare. This is not good for the cows.

I don’t know about you.

But if cows are collapsing from ingesting this chemical, and it is known to be toxic, and farmers have to wear protective equipment, I really don’t want to drink or eat any dairy that comes from these cows.

And the only reason they are giving this stuff to cows is to reduce their farts and thus reduce climate emissions. I cannot comprehend how stupid of an idea this is.

If it causes cows to collapse, what is it doing to the milk?

Please SHARE this news everywhere you can. It is important to raise awareness.

Almost nobody in the mainstream media is reporting on this. But I will.

