The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Imanuelsen's avatar
Peter Imanuelsen
2d

Time to boycott Bovaer milk.

Who's with me?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
2d

Fricking idiots in the government

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture