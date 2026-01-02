Happy New Year everyone! I hope you are having a great start to 2026.

Let's start the year off with some interesting news from the Czech Republic.

Let’s start the year off with some interesting news from the Czech Republic.

From the 1st January, Communism has been banned in the country.

The amendment to Section 403 of the Criminal Code equates the promotion of Communism with Nazism.

It is now a criminal offence to promote, support, or disseminate Communist ideology in the country, similar to existing bans on Nazi propaganda.

Communism heavily suppressed people’s rights in the Soviet era in the Czech Republic. From 1948 to 1989 the country was suffering under Communism.

Something that people do not learn in school is that Communism has killed a lot of people. In fact, it is estimated that over 100 million people have been killed under Communism in just 100 years.

People who support or promote Nazi, Communist or other movements that suppress human rights can face 1 to 5 years in prison in Czechia under the new law.

The law targets propaganda, meaning that it is illegal to promote Communist symbols, something that antifa very often does.

Singing the Socialist anthem ”The Internationale” is also banned.

As Communism is a banned ideology, it will be interesting to what impact this will have on antifa in the country.

Recently, Poland BANNED the Communist party, with a Tribunal judge saying ”The Communist ideology goes against fundamental human values and the traditions of European and Christian civilization”.

