Something is happening in Sweden and the mainstream media is not telling you about it.

You see, Sweden used to be one of the safest countries in Europe. But now it has turned into the most unsafe country.

We just had a record number of bombings – A whopping 32 attacks in just 1 month.

It was so bad that there was one particular day that saw 5 attacks that day alone.

Since 2023 there has been well over 300 bombing attacks.

Keep in mind that Sweden is a small country with only just over 10 million inhabitants.

Considering the population in Sweden, lets put things into perspective.

If the equivalent number of bombing attacks would have taken place with the much bigger population of the USA, it would equal around 9500 bombings.

That is absolutely insane.

Yet you barely hear anything about this on the mainstream media. Things are a complete disaster in Sweden right now, and it is getting worse.

We now have almost daily domestic terror attacks in Sweden.

I’m bringing you the news that you won’t get on the mainstream media.

So what is actually going on in Sweden, who are responsible for these bombings? Let’s take a look…

