AI generated image.

When you think that clown world couldn’t get more absurd, it suddenly does.

You see, the British government is now controlling what food you are allowed.

They have BANNED supermarkets and stores in England from offering buy one get one free promotions on certain food items such as snacks and candy, cakes, ice cream and pizza. Food that they deem to be unhealthy.

And they have also banned restaurants and cafes in England from offering refills of Coca Cola and other sodas containing sugar.

Of course, they say that this is being done to reduce obesity rates in the country.

Sure, drinking soda with sugar and eating lots of snacks and candy is an excellent way to gain lots of weight, something that we all know is not healthy.

But the fact that the government is now coming in and controlling what people can and cannot eat is dystopian. They literally banned free refills at restaurants. This is ridiculous.

This ban comes into effect shortly after the government announced a MANDATORY digital ID. Yes, people will be BANNED from working if they don’t have a digital ID.

A petition calling on the government to scrap the digital ID plans got almost 3 million signatures. Yet they responded by completely ignoring the concerns of the public.

Sounds almost like people won’t be able to earn a living if they don’t get a mark…

What’s next? Will they add a social credit score that tracks how many Coca Cola’s you have bought during the month, and if you exceed your allowed limit, your digital ID turns red and suddenly you are banned from flying?

The way things are going, the foundations for an authoritarian control system is rapidly being built.

Already, over 12.000 people are arrested every year in Britain for things they posted on social media. Preachers have been arrested on the street for the crime of reading from the Bible.

You really wouldn’t think something like this could happen in a Western country in 2025.

But now it’s happening and the mainstream media is not only ignoring it, but they seem to like this agenda.

But I’m here to expose it and bring you all the latest news to navigate this strange new world we are living in.

Make sure to stay subscribed – OR upgrade to a paid subscription to help me reach even more people with the REAL NEWS that is being censored by the media.

Thank you!