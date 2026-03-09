END OF CASHLESS? Sweden says to KEEP CASH in case of war
The Swedish Central Bank just told people to keep cash at home.
Sweden has long been known to be in the forefront of the cashless society.
I remember staying at a hotel in Sweden where they proudly displayed as sign that they were a cashless company.
Things have even gone so far that some people have gotten a microchip injected into their hand to use for things like cashless payments.
But now it seems like the cashless agenda wasn’t such a good idea after all.
Because now the Swedish Central Bank has just issued new recommendations because of the current global situation…
