Sweden has long been known to be in the forefront of the cashless society.

I remember staying at a hotel in Sweden where they proudly displayed as sign that they were a cashless company.

Things have even gone so far that some people have gotten a microchip injected into their hand to use for things like cashless payments. No, this is not a joke. Paid subscribers can read my article on that here:

But now it seems like the cashless agenda wasn’t such a good idea after all.

Because now the Swedish Central Bank has just issued new recommendations because of the current global situation…

Paid subscribers can read the full article here. As a paid subscriber your support allows me to continue my independent journalism and bring you the news that is being suppressed by the media!