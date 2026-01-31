The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Dee Turner
2d

American taxpayers salute POTUS for CANCELLING USA FUNDING of the CORRUPT U.N. GULAG, ROBBING US OF TAX $$$ FOREVER!! DO NOT PAY ANOTHER PENNY TO THIS CRIMINAL CABAL EVER AGAIN!!! Just END United Nations Who have never been honorable to their mission since the "League of Nations" was founded. MAGA VS SATAN!

Leslie L Allen
1d

2026 has started off with a bang, eh? Illegal aliens are being punted through America's goal posts. Radical commies and anarchists are being arrested. The economy is beginning to boom. Groceries, gas and car prices are down and the UN will be bankrupt by July! Now if we could just cut NATO loose, we could throw that parade I've been planning. 😂

