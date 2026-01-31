Photo by Peter Imanuelsen

The United Nations has just issued a dire warning that they are in big economic trouble, warning of ”imminent financial collapse”.

Just a few weeks ago, the USA officially withdrew from the World Health Organization which is a part of the UN.

The USA has also announced a withdrawal from 31 additional UN agencies as many of them promoted ”radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength”.

The USA withdrew from among other the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

”These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities” the White House said.

UN chief António Guterres has written a letter that member states must pay up to avoid financial collapse.

The situation is so desperate, it is now being reported that at the UN headquarters in Geneva, the escalators are being turned off and heating tuned down to save money.

USA is the largest funder of the UN, however, the USA has not paid its contribution to the regular budget of the UN last year.

So it seems that the UN is having a bad time at the moment facing an economic crisis.

