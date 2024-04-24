The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
Apr 24, 2024

Will it spread? I hope so as I keep an eye on this here in the USA.

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4 replies by Peter Imanuelsen and others
Clay's avatar
Clay
Apr 24, 2024

Thank you , Peter for the heads up on the chip and the push for a cashless society!! We are watching this trend over here in the USA🙂👍🇺🇸

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