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I have some good news to bring you from my home country of Sweden.

A new poll finds that a whopping 83% of people want to keep using cash as a payment option in the future, a new record high!

Looks like people are beginning to realize that the cashless society is not what we want after all.

The biggest reason that people want to keep cash was for emergency preparedness, with 51% giving that as their main reason. But 29% of people said that freedom of choice was the main reason for wanting to keep cash, and another 19% said that inclusion was their reason.

So it appears one major reason for people wanting to keep cash is because of FREEDOM.

As we all know, going cashless would make it very easy for the state to keep track of everything that people do. Dissidents could easily be locked out from buying and selling.

Sweden has been one of the main countries pushing for a cashless society for many years now.

For example, over 6000 people have already gotten microchip implants in their hands to use for cashless payments. You can read all about that here.

People are now paying with microchips in their hand. Peter Imanuelsen · April 22, 2022 You find yourself at the self scan checkout, just finishing up your run to the grocery store. As you scan the last piece of fake soy meat, you proceed to pay. Instead of grabbing your wallet, you simply hold your hand over the machine and with a ”beep” you are done. Read full story

Many shops in Sweden have gone cashless. For example, I visited a Burger King last year that had a sign proudly stating that they were cashless.

But things seem to be changing.

The new right-wing government in Sweden has been looking at ways to STENGHTEN the use of physical cash, looking at things like forcing shops to have to accept cash. Neighboring Norway is also doing this.

HUGE: Sweden going AGAINST cashless agenda Peter Imanuelsen · January 21, 2024 What's going on, is this really happening? Sweden is suddenly doing one good thing after another. Recently they scrapped Agenda 2030 goals from government directives and they also scrapped climate taxes on fuel. Now the new right-wing government is wanting to strengthen the use of physical cash, something that goes against the cashless a… Read full story

And now we see that a large majority of the people want to keep cash.

Looks like the cashless dystopia has been postponed!

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