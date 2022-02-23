Belin wall, stockphoto from Pixabay.

To be able to avoid the mistakes of the past, we must learn from history.

We have many things to learn from the past. There are many who have lived before us that have made many mistakes, and to advance humanity we would be wise to learn from those mistakes, so that we can make sure to not do those things.

Many nowadays seem to be very ignorant about history, which is very unfortunate because history often has a tendency to repeat itself.

And this is the very thing that is weird about this, it is incredibly difficult to find any information on this particular topic, namely the ”gesundheitspass” that the Germans used in the 30s and 40s.

Literally translated it means ”health passport”.

Why is it almost impossible to find any information about what this ”gesundheitspass” was used for?

How can this be? Why is this information from history so incredibly difficult to find?

So I decided to do some research to see exactly what information I could find about this and I got some results!

If you do a Google search, it is almost impossible to find any reliable information other than that we know it existed, mainly because they are sold at military stores.

I even found mainstream news outlets, like USA Today that have written about this, saying that they don’t know much about what it was.

But I managed to find reliable information about how this “gesundheitspass” was used. Who could have thought? I did a better job at researching than the mainstream media!

So let’s have a look at what I found...