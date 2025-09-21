Recently I reported on how President Trump announced that the USA would be declaring ANTIFA a terrorist organization.

Now several European countries are following the USA in this decision.

The parliament in the Netherlands just voted to also classify ANTIFA as a terror group.

But not only that, Hungary just announced that they would also classify the far-left organization as a terror group.

”They came to Hungary as well, beating peaceful people in the streets...it is time that, following the American example, we also classify them as a terrorist organization” the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said.

Wait, there’s more!

Hungary has also written a letter to the EU to urge them to follow the USA and classify ANTIFA as a terror group in the European Union.

The chief whip at the Europe for Sovereign Nations group in the EU parliament has suggested a plenary debate about this. The German AfD party, which is polling at number one in the country now is in this Europe of Sovereign Nations group.

A politician for the right-wing Swedish Democrats has also called for ANTIFA to be classified as a terror group.

There is now clearly momentum to tackle the threat of the far-left. Let’s be honest, the far-left is one of the biggest threats to freedom and democracy, but they have been protected by the mainstream media for a long time now.

I’ve seen how mainstream media have tried to claim that ANTIFA somehow isn’t an organization, but that it is merely an ”idea”. This is a lie to try and fool people.

You see, the mainstream media are far-left themselves, so they will always work very hard to protect their far-left buddies.

The thing is, ANTIFA is very much an organized group, so much so that they actively work together with journalists from the mainstream media to publish hit pieces on anyone that is to the right of Stalin.

Like I’ve said before, this happened to me.

An ANTIFA activist who called himself a ”journalist” wrote a hit piece on me containing nothing but lies. He even published not only my adress online, but also my parents adress.

The end result was that someone from the far-left came and poisoned the family dog. I have also been physically assaulted when walking on the street by them.

Later on, several mainstream media outlets used this hit piece written by an ANTIFA activist to continue spreading lies about me, calling me ”far-right” and many other slanderous names and lies.

So the journalists worked hand in hand with this ANTIFA activist to attack me.

But now both the USA, Hungary and the Netherlands have/will declare ANTIFA a terror group.

Will the mainstream media continue to work with this far-left terror group or will they stop?

