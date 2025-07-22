This is very big.

As you might know, the WHO adopted new amendments to their International Health Regulations (IHR) at the 77th World Health Assembly. This is a legally binding agreement on how to respond to ”public health emergencies” and ”pandemic emergencies” etc.

Sounds like it could be used to tell countries what to do, paving the way for another covid lockdown fiasco.

RFK Jr. announced that the USA had rejected these amendments because it risks interfering with their sovereign right of making their own health policies.

But now Italy is following suit and also rejecting them, citing risks so their sovereignty and that it is the interest of the Italian people that is important. Wow.

This is excellent news.

Italy seems to be rejecting the globalist agenda a lot recently. They were the first country in the world to ban fake lab-grown meat. They also banned ground mounted solar panels on farm land.

They have also banned insects from being used in their pasta and pizza.

”I hereby notify you by this letter of the rejection by the Italian side of all amendements adopted by the 77th World Health Assembly in Resolution WHA77.17.” wrote the Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci to the WHO.

But wait, look at what the government in Italy had to say.

”Changes that would have entailed a reduction of national sovereignty in health policies, including the possibility of the WHO excercising control over health information. Moreover, these changes would have been introduced without any parliamentary debate”.

As far as I know, it is only the USA and Italy that has officially rejected the new WHO IHR amendments.

These new amendments are another step towards more bureaucratic control by the WHO over people’s lives.

Nobody voted for the WHO, yet they somehow have so much power to dictate what should be done in regards to health policies?

This is globalism at its core.

Once again, Italy has rejected the globalist agenda.

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has also proposed for Italy to LEAVE the WHO alltogether.

”Italy must no longer have to deal with a supranational power center...financed by Italian taxpayers” said Matteo Salvini.

Do you also dislike the globalist agenda?

