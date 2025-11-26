AI generated image.

The largest dairy supplier in Norway has SUSPENDED the use of Bovaer after multiple reports from Denmark of collapsing cows.

Now, it seems like the Bovaer project has come to an end in neighboring Sweden.

The dairy producer Gäsene has now ended their Bovaer project, the last remaining dairy producer that still used Bovaer in the country.

Earlier, the dairy producer Norrmejerier discontinued their ”climate milk”. So now there is no known dairy producers giving their cows Bovaer in Sweden anymore. This is very telling…

Not long ago, it was also reported that Arla had ended their Bovaer trial in the UK.

In Denmark, they mandated that cows must be given methane reducing feed additives. However, cows began to SUDDENLY collapse after being fed with Bovaer.

Over 100 Danish farmers have reported that their cows have been suffering health problems after being fed with Bovaer, so this is happening on a large scale.

I have reported on Bovaer since 2023.

What I found was shocking. You can see the data safety sheet of 3-NOP, also known as Bovaer here.

It says that this chemical is suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. And that is not all. Studies have found many more alarming things associated with this chemical, which you can read about in my in-depth article here:

Mainstream media is as usual very silent on this massive news. I was called a ”conspiracy theorist” for calling the alarm on Bovaer years ago.

But it is very good news that people are now realizing what I reported on years ago.

