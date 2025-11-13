The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evy Lysk's avatar
Evy Lysk
1d

Who will reduce the farts and burps from these environmentalist's wackos? I have an idea that could not be printed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture