Norsk Melkeråvare, the largest dairy supplier in Norway has now SUSPENDED all use of Bovaer in cows.

This comes after multiple reports from Danish farmers that cows have been falling sick and even collapsing after being fed this chemical.

Over 100 farmers have come out to report on problems after they began using the ”climate friendly” additive Bovaer.

In Denmark, the government MANDATED that all cows must be given methane reducing additives, causing most cows to be fed with Bovaer.

This in order to reduce the farts and burps from cows to save the environment.

”As of today, there are no know negative effects that have been documented together with use of Bovaer in Norway. Out of a precautionary principle, Norsk melkeråvare is choosing after a dialogue with our researchers at MetanHUB, to put a foot in the ground while we create more insight” said the director Johnny Ødegård.

The chemical is suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child.

