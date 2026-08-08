The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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LuluSurvivedCA's avatar
LuluSurvivedCA
4h

"No weapon that is formed against you will prosper; and every tongue that accuses you in judgment you will condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their vindication is from Me," declares the Lord." Is. 54:17

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ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
4h

Your wife is brain controlling you: it’s called sex appeal.

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