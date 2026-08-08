Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden.

The last months have been very distressing for me.

It has come to my attention that a private investigator has been used to spy on me and my wife.

It turned out that this was on behalf of family relatives.

They have gotten the idea that my wife is “brain controlling” me with secret advanced tech. I know, it sounds, and it is, ludicrous.

I don’t know what to say even.

After months of harassment and stalking, they are now blackmailing me.

They have threatened me, saying they will publish hate articles full of lies and slander about my wife unless I agree to do certain things that they want to force me to do.

There is of course no actual blackmail, it is just made up lies and slander.

And I’m sure everyone will see right through the lies and slander.

Over the years I have received a lot of hate and attacks from the left and the mainstream media because I’m not afraid to report the truth.

I have also received hate from the actual far-right (not the imaginary far-right that the left complains about all the time).

But I never thought that the attacks could come from my own family because they suddenly have gotten an irrational hatred towards my wife.

I don’t understand this and it makes me extremely sad.

It is a massive betrayal, especially after all the things me AND my wife have done for them.

One thing is for sure.

I’m not backing down.

Never. Ever.

Please pray for my family, as what they are putting me and my wife through right now is completely out of character.

This is a very difficult situation for us.

Again, I’m never backing down.

I will never stop reporting the truth.

I have faced difficulties in the past and I have never let that stop me.

I hope you can trust that I’m not someone that will bow down under pressure.

And, if you want to help support me in this difficult time, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you don’t have one already.

Your support helps me to be able to continue the work that I do, bringing you the news stories that is not getting enough attention in the world.

I’m very grateful for you, my reader. Your show of support means a lot.