Surveillance cameras / AI generated image.

Sweden. My Sweden. What is happening to you? The result of decades of Socialist policies have brought Sweden on the brink. We now face an unprecedented gang crisis.

A crisis so severe that I think most people don't understand how bad things actually are.

Sweden is in the middle of gang warfare with innocent bystanders being blown to pieces in the intense bombing campaign conducted by the criminal gangs. There has been 136 bombings in the country so far, which means that we now have one bombing every other day.

The fact of the matter is that the gangs have been gaining more and more control in Sweden. Not only do we have 61 no-go zones, the gangs are also earning money through other means. Just now, authorities are warning that gangs are running doctors offices and vaccination centers.

Do you fancy getting your covid shot from the local no-go zone gang in Sweden?

So what do you do in a situation like this?

Well, I have been warning about this for many years. The left just laughed at me. The mainstream media called me a "conspiracy theorist". Politicians just ignored the problems.

But things have become so out of hand, that politicians have now been forced to react. And react they have.

The situation is so bad that Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer has called the gang criminality for "domestic terrorism".

The government announced that they would be deploying the military to assist police in fighting the gangs among other things.

But here is the scary part...

It seems like they plan on transforming Sweden into a big brother police state, this to stop the gangs they say.

Guess what? Police can now spy on people even if they aren't suspected of a crime. And they talk about using AI facial recognition technology as well as setting up loads of new surveillance cameras all over the place.

Police can spy on people if they think that those people can commit serious crime in the future. Are we creeping closer to pre-crime?

Not only that, but we already have digital ID in place. How will this play out? Let's dig deeper to see if we can find out...

Sweden is turning into a big brother police state, and the mainstream media is largely ignoring it, so let's see what is really going on in Sweden...