This is a massive and unexpected development.

Bill Gates among several other people, including Albert Bourla from Pfizer, are being sued in the Netherlands by seven people claiming to have been injured by the covid injections.

The plaintiffs say that Bill Gates ”mislead” people into taking the covid injections despite knowing that they ”were not safe and effective”.

Here is the text from the court judgment.

”As the court understands, [redacted] et al. argue that Hofstra et al., and therefore Gates, are part of a worldwide group of individuals, legal entities and other entities that, in the context of the implementation of a project called Covid 19: The Great Reset, have misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective.”

Attorneys representing Bill Gates argued in the court that they had no jurisdiction over him because he lives in the United States. So Bill Gates wanted the case against him dismissed.

However, the Dutch court has dismissed Bill Gates’ claim and ruled that they do indeed have jurisdiction over Bill Gates and that he has to stand trial in this lawsuit. He has also been ordered to pay legal costs of €1406.

This is massive. This means that Bill Gates will have to stand trial over his claims about the covid injections.

Very interesting. In the judgment under ”The Facts” it says the following about Bill Gates.

”2.3. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is also affiliated with the World Economic Forum (hereinafter: WEF), an international organization whose statutory objective is to unite 'leaders from business, governments, academia and society at large into a global community committed to improving the state of the world.' Professor K. Schwab (hereinafter: Schwab) is the founder and chairman of the WEF”

The court ruling also says that the WEF ”wants to be the process of the Great

Reset, an unprecedented mobilization of actionable ideas from the Forum's action groups, platforms and other initiatives to shape the post-COVID-19 world”.

So there we have it. Bill Gates has been ordered to stand trial. I will be following this story and keep you updated as this develops!

