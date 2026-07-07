The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Hulverhead's avatar
Hulverhead
17h

thanks i will keep driving my 1970 model cars they can do over 150mph do not monitor anything commie Youropeons are insane to put up with this ctrap

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Craig Follo's avatar
Craig Follo
16h

My “camera” is keeping my eyes on the road….

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