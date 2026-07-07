They have done it again.

The European Union have just come with more bureaucracy. It wasn’t enough with the plastic bottle caps.

Now a new law has come into effect on the 7th of July which requires all new cars in the EU to MONITOR the driver using cameras or similar sensors.

All cars must come installed with something called Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW for short).

So how exactly does this system work?

Well, all cars will come with a camera installed that constantly monitors the driver. Equivalent sensors are also allowed under this system, but it seems like cameras will be the standard.

These cameras will continuously be monitoring the eyes, face, head position and where the driver is looking.

It is designed to detect things like distraction or fatigue. This is being promoted as something that will be positive for safety.

And if the cameras deem that the driver looks away from the road for too long, for example if they spend too much time adjusting the temperature in the car.

This will then trigger warnings in the car, with lights on the dashboard and warning sounds. The cars must also give haptic feedback, such as vibrations in the steering wheel or in the seat itself.

Now, I know that many people will be concerned about having a camera inside the car that is constantly monitoring the driver.

But the cameras are not allowed to record videos, use facial recognition or send any data outside the car.

That is what is being said.

Sure, but how do we know it will stay this way?

Maybe the next step will be that facial recognition is added to the cameras. It will be very easy to implement once the hardware is in all the cars. Just a quick software update and suddenly the car can have facial recognition.

Perhaps it could be used in the future to ban anyone that the state dislikes from driving?

Perhaps a person had exceeded their carbon quota and now they are suddenly banned from driving for a month?

You never know what can happen in the future.

The more possibilities for surveillance, the easier it would be for a totalitarian system to take complete control.

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