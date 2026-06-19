Very major news coming from Europe.

The European Parliament just voted YES and has now approved the new Return Regulation.

This is very big, and the left has been very upset that this law passed. But major political figures like Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has supported this new regulation.

Some unusual scenes was seen in the EU parliament as the news was announced, with right-wing politicians shouting ”SEND THEM BACK” inside the parliament building.

The vote passed with 418 votes in favor of the new law and 218 voting against it.

Centre-right parties in the EU parliament came together with the right-wing parties to approve this new regulation.

So what does this mean?

This new rules establishes a Common European System for Returns with the goal of simplifying, speeding up and making returns (deportations) more effective in the EU.

People who don’t cooperate, are at risk of fleeing or people who pose a security risk can be detained to ensure effective deportation of the person.

Authorities will also be able to enter the place of residence to find migrants who have failed to comply with a return order and also seize their documents and phones.

Not only that, but searches of ”other relevant premises” will also be allowed, meaning that EU citizens who are suspected of sheltering migrants with a return order can also potentially have their homes raided by authorities.

Even NGO organisations suspected of sheltering migrants with a return order can be raided.

Such raid will however require prior authorization and must be linked to enforcing specific return orders.

Return hubs.

EU member countries can now arrange agreements with third countries outside the EU to setup return hubs, places where people issued with deportation can be transferred.

This is significant.

It means there will be facilities located outside the EU where people can be deported. Essentially, they will be deportation/processing centers.

These return hubs can only be setup in countries that respect human rights and international law. In other words, it must be safe.

Of course, this will likely be a deterrent from people wanting to migrate to the EU in the first place if they know there is a risk they will be deported to a deportation centers outside the EU.

Greece already has plans to have return hubs operational by 2027. They are already in talks with several countries in Africa which could be either used as transit points or longer term facilities.

Leftist politicians are very upset at these return hubs, comparing them and the possible home raids to ”Trump era” and ”ICE style” practices.

A standardized European Return Order will also be introduced, with return decisions being shared across the Schengen area, with member states being able to recognize and enforce return decisions issued by another member state.

This won’t be mandatory at first, but may become mandatory later on.

So, big changes are happening in the EU.

One could say that this is the beginning of remigration.

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