The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mona O’Connor's avatar
Mona O’Connor
2d

How many years has it taken to get to return these ‘refugees’?

Reply
Share
Hulverhead's avatar
Hulverhead
2d

about time !

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Imanuelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture