Tre Cime in Italy, photo by Peter Imanuelsen

The right-wing government of Italy has just adopted a new decree to BAN face coverings in school. This includes both students, teachers and parents.

Not only that, but Italy has also set a limit on the number of students per classroom who has not completed a certain amount of school in Italy previously, in order to promote better integration.

So it is forbidden in both curricular and extracurricular school activities to wear full face coverings such as the burqa or niqab or other full face coverings. The hijab will be allowed since it does not cover the face.

This includes at things such as school meetings or school events, meaning that parents attending there can’t have their faces covered.

Violations of this new law can give fines of up to €1000.

This means that if a parent sends their child to school with a full face covering such as a with a burqa, the parent can get a fine of up to €1000.

Teachers will also not be allowed to wear face coverings and if they do, they will risk the same fine.

In addition to this, there is now also a limit on how the number of students allowed in each classroom that lack previous exposure to Italian school.

For primary school, the limit applies to students who do not have Italian citizenship, are not born in Italy and have not attended at least two years of of Italian preschool before.

For secondary school the limit applies to students who are not Italian citizens or were not born in Italy and have not completed three years in the Italian school system.

The new law states that there can be no more than 30% of students in any given classroom that are in the criteria listed above.

This is being done to promote integration and ensure that students learn sufficient Italian. The reasoning is that if many students lack sufficient Italian skills in a classroom, it makes it more difficult with integration and learning the Italian language. If a majority of the classroom consist of students that speak Italian well, that will become the dominating language and new students will more easily learn Italian.

In addition to all this, if authorities deem that parents lack Italian skills and this hinders a child’s integration, parents can be ordered to attend free Italian courses. Parents who refuse to learn Italian could risk being fined up to €1000.

This comes as the neighbouring country of Austria has BANNED the hijab, burqa and niqab in schools for girls aged under 14 years old. Austria is presenting this as a measure to protect children.

If the ban is ignored, parent will risk a fine of up to €800 or a prison sentence if the fine is not paid.

It seems like things are beginning to change in Europe.

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