A court ruling found that a woman got neurological injury from the injection.

Well, this is big news.

While it is big news in Italy, it is barely being reported anywhere in the media internationally.

Now the court in Italy has recently ruled that a woman got a neurological damage from the Pfizer covid vaccine and she is to receive compensation.

Just recently I reported on how the family of a woman who died from getting the AstraZeneca covid vaccine was awarded compensation in Greece.

And now we see a ruling from Italy where a woman is getting a quite LARGE compensation of over $40.000 per year for her vaccine injury.

Let me give you all the details of this case…