Photo by Peter Imanuelsen

Something is happening in Italy.

Italian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the captain of a NGO ship that claimed to be rescuing people in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship brought a large number of people from near the coast of Libya and dropped them off in Italy.

But now Italy is suspecting that they could have been coordinating together with people smugglers in order to bring people illegally into Europe.

And they have aerial surveillance video from Frontex as evidence.

The NGO vessel departed on the 6th of May this year for what they call a search and rescue mission.

On the 11th of May, the NGO vessel finds a boat carrying around 90 people, with most of them reportedly being from Bangladesh.

Wait a minute. Why are people from Bangladesh in a boat on the Mediterranean Sea near Libya to begin with?

So the NGO transfers the people onto their ship. However, here is where things become weird.

There were also five masked men aboard the boat. After the other people had been transferred onto the NGO ship, the five masked men restart the engine of their boat, reportedly give a thumbs up to the NGO crew and then they leave south back towards the African continent.

The NGO vessel found the boat around 100km north of Tripoli in Libya. But now they had to the port in Brindisi in southern Italy which is over 1000km away and took almost 4 days of sailing.

On the way to Italy, the NGO ship finds and takes onboard more people.

The ship docks in Italy with 166 people onboard, now mainly from Bangladesh, Egypt, Syria and Eritrea.

The NGO themselves claim that they were rescuing these people and that they were in distress.

But the sea was calm when the transfer of the people onto the ship took place.

Now the Italian authorities are investigating the captain of the NGO ship for ”aiding and abetting unauthorized immigration”.

It is being suspected that this wasn’t a genuine distress rescue, but that the NGO worked together with smuggling networks to bring people illegally into the country.

If eventually found guilty, the captain is facing up to 20 years prison.

When people arrive in Europe after disembarking these NGO ships, they are usually often met by other NGOs that help them further, giving them resources and advice. One such charity is Oxfam that has at least previously been operating in Italy to help the newly arrived people with everything they need. Usually they will continue their journey further north, to countries like Sweden.

The mainstream media has constantly portrayed these NGO ships as just doing rescue operations in the Mediterranean to help people who are in distress out at sea.

But it would seem now that they have actually been working together with organized networks to bring people illegally into Europe.

This should be headline news everywhere.

But of course this goes against the agenda of the mainstream media, because they support open borders.

But in so doing, it would seem they are indirectly supporting smuggling networks who exploit and put people at risk out on the sea.

Most of the media won’t report on this.

But I will.

If you appreciate the work that I do as an independent journalist, please upgrade to a paid subscriber if you haven’t already.

The mainstream media gets millions from people like Bill Gates. I don’t.