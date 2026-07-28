The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Ailish Longmore's avatar
Ailish Longmore
6h

These people have to be jailed asap. What will happen to all those immigrants? They have to be sent back home immediately.🤬🤬🤬🤬

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
3h

What was the name of the ship

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