Very good news today!

Earlier, I reported on how Tine, the largest dairy producer in Norway came with a temporary pause on using Bovaer after multiple reports from farmers of cows suddenly collapsing in Denmark after being fed the chemical.

But now Tine has announced they are completely stopping the use of Bovaer. It is not a temporary pause, it is permanent.

I was one of the first to report on the truth about Bovaer all the way back in 2023. What I found was shocking. The chemical used in Bovaer is in fact toxic and is suspected of damaging fertility among other things.

Not only that, but a new study from Denmark showed that Bovaer can cause toxic gases to form in the cows stomach. Not good at all.

The Norwegian dairy producer has the following to say regarding the decision to end the use of Bovaer.

”The decision is taken after an overall assessment of the skepticism from consumers, but also from several milk farmers...We see that the use of Bovaer has created anxiety and uncertainty among both consumers and certain owners.”

In other word, they don’t go out and admit that Bovaer is made from a toxic chemical or that the cows in Denmark were collapsing because of Bovaer.

Instead, they say that the reason they are stopping the use of Bovaer is mainly because of concerns from consumers and farmers.

Why are consumers and farmers concerned?

Because cows have been collapsing and people don’t want a toxic chemical to be fed to cows.

So this is very good news, people in Norway will not be forced to drink milk from Bovaer cows.

