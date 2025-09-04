I have previously reported extensively on evidence that the covid mRNA injections can cause heart injury. There is now a lot of evidence for this, something that has been downplayed by the mainstream media and the ”experts”.

One vaccine injury that has not been talked about much is migraines.

But now a new study from Norway has shed some light on this side effect.

They have found that a persistent headache has been a symptom after people got covid, but also after getting the mRNA injections.

So they have done a study to try and find out what is going on…