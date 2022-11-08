This year has been very strange. We are seeing a higher excess mortality rate this year than during the pandemic years. Meanwhile the birthrates have fallen off a cliff.

As you will know from my previous articles, this is not happening in just one country, it is happening all over the world all at the same time. There has to be some kind of common factor, because this is not normal.

And indeed, I did find out in my previous investigative article that there was a particular health problem that seems to be driving the increase in excess deaths, and it is NOT covid!

But it gets worse.

Now we are seeing something very worrisome where babies are suddenly dying at much higher rates than normal. What is going on here?

The Scottish government launched an investigation as neonatal deaths, that is babies under 4 weeks old, has seen dramatic spikes.

123% increase in deaths!!!

This is absolutely crazy. In the month of September last year, Scotland saw a 123% increase in newborn baby deaths.

Guess what? Public Health Scotland is doing an investigation, BUT...

They have decided to not do any investigations into the vaccination status of the mothers, because it "could be used to harm vaccine confidence at this critical time".

They have declared there is absolutely no link with the vaccines - WITHOUT even checking if any of the dead babies mothers had been vaccinated or not. There's no need to check according to the experts.

That's it. The science is settled then. No need to ask any further questions! Trust the science baby!

But I decided to do some investigation of my own and I have found some very interesting things that they aren't telling you.

It seems like there was a certain thing that happened, and after that certain thing happened the spike in newborn deaths suddenly happened.

Now what was that thing? What I found might shock you...

And what's more - I found that in the U.S there was a SHOCKING increase in VAERS miscarriage reports by an INSANE 4070% - THIS IS NOT NORMAL!

And what's even more crazy is that there was an astronomical 31 020% increase in reports of menstrual bleeding. That is not a typo, that is a 310 times increase.

Let's do a deep dive into the data to find out what is really going on here!

