AI generated image

Remember how it was suddenly decided that we had to stop using plastic straws to save the environment?

Thanks to climate change fanatics we are now forced to drink from useless paper straws that turn soggy and taste horrible after just a few sips. I cannot tell you enough how annoying those things are.

But it was all for good we were told. It would be good for the environment they said. Save the turtles!

Turns out that it might have been all for NOTHING.

Researchers have found that a whopping 90% of paper straws contain TOXIC forever chemicals called PFAS (poly and perfluoroalkyl substances).

They tested lots of different straws and found PFAS in plant based straws such as paper and bamboo.

"The presence of PFAS in plant-based straws shows that they are not necessarily biodegradable and that the use of such straws potentially contributes to human and environmental exposure of PFAS." the paper said.

PFAS were found in plastic straws too, but at lower levels than in the paper straws. The only straw that din't contain the chemicals was stainless steel.

What's even worse is that PFAS are known to be water soluble. This means that they can bleed from the paper straw into the drink. So we could potentially be getting high doses of this toxic chemical here.

What are PFAS?

I did some research into these chemicals and what I found was SHOCKING. Why are we being told to drink from straws that contain these chemicals?

It doesn't make sense. It's good for the environment they said. But they contain toxic chemicals that can actually affect fertility in both men and women!

Let's take a look at the TRUTH about these chemicals...