So it looks like the coverup begins.

A ”globally significant” bank of biosamples with 10 000 adult participants providing over 100 000 biospecimens and 11 million data points are set to be DESTROYED by the government in Australia.

This research data is being reported as very significant because the covid mRNA manufacturers like Pfizer unblinded the placebo in their trials.

And it was UNIQUE.

In that it is one of the only studies where there is a comparison set of people who had been vaccinated but not infected with covid yet.

Here we have data that could give extremely valuable research and show definite proof of what we have suspected for a long time – That the covid mRNA injections cause vaccine injury.

As I have been reporting on extensively, there is much evidence that shows that the covid mRNA injections were neither safe, nor effective. Quite the contrary, they did more harm than good.

So, of course, they will be destroying this data so that no-one will ever know the truth…

Not only that – But it turns out Australian regulators KNEW that DNA fragments in the covid mRNA injections could integrate into the human genome.

In other words, literally ALTER human DNA.

Is this all part of a massive coverup?

But I’m here to report on this scandal and bring you the news that the mainstream media is hiding from you.

