Something disturbing has happened.

There has been a dramatic increase in the use of heart/cardiovascular medication among young people.

In fact, there has been more than 63% increase in the use of these medicines in the age group 30 to 34 in Norway.

And among those aged 15 to 19 years old, the use of these heart medications has increased by around 55%.

So when did this dramatic increase happen? Can you take a guess?

After 2020.

But of course, the media in Norway has been quick to assure us that this has nothing to do with the covid vaccines.

What’s going on?

I have evidence from a peer reviewed study showing that the likelihood of getting myocarditis was much higher from the covid mRNA vaccines than from covid itself.

Let me give you all the details...