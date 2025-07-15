AI generated image.

This was shocking for me to find out – Even I didn’t know about this until recently.

You might have heard about something called rennet. It is used to coagulate milk into cheese and it has traditionally come from the stomach of a young calf.

But in 1990, the FDA approved a very different kind of rennet to be used in cheese called FPC.

This FPC rennet is in fact made from GMO products invented by none other than Pfizer.

And guess what – The company DSM-firmenich that makes the infamous Bovaer is also today a major producer of this GMO rennet.

DSM-firmenich has also received millions of dollars in funding from none other than Bill Gates.

A staggering 90% of cheese in the USA is now made with this Pfizer GMO derived rennet – You have probably been eating this stuff today without even knowing it!

Even a lot of European cheese is made with this.

You don’t want to eat the fake lab-grown meat. But what about the lab-made rennet from Pfizer?

The thing is, they get away without even having to call it GMO, so you don’t even know about it. You are being lied to about your cheese.

And there is no long-term human trials on the safety of this product.

You will never be able to guess how they make this stuff.

They insert cow genes into black mold or E. Coli bacteria. Sounds disgusting, right?

The truth is even worse than you can imagine. It involves CRISPR gene editing to make an abomination of a product.

So I’m here to tell you all about this secret Pfizer ingredient that is in your cheese and how they make it…And I will also tell you about some cheeses that do NOT contain this Pfizer GMO derived product...

I’m here to report the news that is being censored by the mainstream media, and unlike them, I get nothing in funding from Bill Gates and George Soros.

Therefore I need your support to be able to continue bringing you stories like this – By upgrading to a paid subscriber on Substack you will help me to reach even more people with real uncensored news.

And as a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive in-depth articles such as this one.

Your support is highly appreciated and much needed, as I am constantly under attack by the establishment for daring to report the news they don’t want you to hear!