So, you have probably been told by the mainstream media that geo-engineering is just some crazy ”far-right” conspiracy theory, right?

Well, it is no more. In fact, the media suddenly changed tune on this topic. It went from being something that didn’t happen, to something that is now suddenly happening and is in fact good.

That is usually the way things happen with the media. First they lie and tell you it’s not happening. Then when they cannot hide it anymore, it is happening, and now it is good.

But, something happened a few years ago already and you won’t believe what they called this project.

You see, in 2022, British researchers with a company called European Astrotech, decided to launch a high-altitude weather baloon where they released SULFUR DIOXIDE into the stratosphere.

Why you may ask?

Because they wanted to BLOCK OUT the sun.

Can you guess what they called this project?

The Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation – Or ”satan” for short.

So they are literally mocking people. How are they allowed to do these kind of projects, trying to block out the sun for the rest of humanity. This seems very evil.

Not only that, but this all happened without the public really knowing about as there hasn't been much reporting about this in the mainstream media.

Another company called Make Sunsets also released sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere with the goal of blocking the sun. They did this in Mexico, with the government rightly not being very happy about it and BANNED future geo engineering experiments.

The thing is, spraying sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere sound like it would be horribly bad for the environment. Not to mention if the sun gets blocked, that would be very bad for life on earth as we know it.

So they are doing this because of climate change. But what about all the solar panels, how will they work if they block out the sun? Somebody hasn’t been using their brain here. Or maybe the real agenda is something else?

What exactly is this chemical they are releasing? Sulfur dioxide is VERY toxic if inhaled and affects the respiratory system. It can cause severe irritation of the nose, eyes, throat, lungs and skin.

This sulfur dioxide is sprayed into the upper atmosphere to form sulfuric acid clouds. Can you guess what sulfuric acid is? It is the same thing that is in your car batteries. It is literally battery acid.

So in order to save the climate, they are putting clouds of BATTERY ACID into the atmosphere. A very toxic and very corrosive chemical. You cannot make this up.

So now we have these people polluting our earth by putting TOXIC chemicals into the atmosphere under the excuse of ”climate change”.

The climate change fanatics are now putting clouds of BATTERY ACID in the atmosphere to save the planet. This doesn’t seem very smart…

If you ask me, this is a human rights violation, blocking the sun from people.

But now, the UK government has announced plans to FUND geo-engineering trials with a whopping £57 million.

They are funding five trials that are likely to have outdoor experiments. In three of the projects, they want to brighten clouds over the ocean. In other words, make clouds reflect more of the sun – In other words, block the sun.

Another project they are funding is where they want to spray chemicals into the stratosphere, just like the ”satan” project. This in order to BLOCK the sun.

I don’t know about you, but I want to live on earth without some crazy scientists trying to block the sun.

The mainstream media has barely been reporting on this massive attack on humanity – But I am.





