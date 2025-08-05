The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Anderson's avatar
Janet Anderson
29m

This is how long my respiratory health has worsened!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet Anderson's avatar
Janet Anderson
31m

This needs to be challenged in Parliament. Mad scientists. Who is funding them...?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture