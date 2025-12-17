Things are still going the wrong way in Sweden.

Police recently released their new report on dangerous areas in the country and the news is not good.

There are now 65 areas that police list as ”vulnerable areas” in the country. This is just a politically correct term for what is essentially a no-go zone.

They also have another term called ”especially vulnerable areas” where things are the worst.

In these areas, the situation is actually so bad that it is difficult for the police to do their job. Here there are often parallel societal structures and criminal activities can often happen in the open.

Police also says that in these areas there are systematic violations of religious freedoms and fundamentalist influences that restricts the rights of citizens. People are also reluctant to report crime or testify to police.

In one of the most notorious no-go zones called Rinkeby, over 92% of the population now has a foreign background.

There are also reports of people in these areas taking on themselves the role of ” Islamist morality police” enforcing strict rules on women in some of these areas.

They act as ”religious enforcers” and attempt to impose sharia like rules in these areas.

They have been accused of patrolling the areas and committing acts of violence against women, spitting on women that are deemed to have ”wrong” and ”immodest” clothes.

One would think that something like this couldn’t happen in Europe. Sweden was once considered one of the safest countries in the world.

Now we are at the point were self appointed ”morality police” are patrolling the streets to tell women what kind of clothes they are ”allowed” to wear.

This should be unheard of.

But here we are, and many people don’t know about it because the media is trying to downplay it. But I’m here to report on it.

Here is the full list of what the police classify as ”vulnerable areas” in Sweden in case you want to know which areas to avoid if you visit the country.

Hagalund

Rissne

Tureberg

Storvreten

Lina

Hagasätra/Rågsved

Hässelby gård

Kronogården/Lextorp Norra

Skiftinge

Årby

Hageby

Brandbergen

Vårberg

Finnsta

Fisksätra

Fornhöjden

Sigtune/Valsta

Saltskog

Sångvägen

Hallonbergen

Vårby

Skogås

Grantorp/Visättra

Jordbro

Granängsringen

Tjärna ängar

Oxhagen

Varberga

Bäckby

Gottsunda

Biskopsgården

Hisingsbacka

Tynnered/Grevegården/Opaltorget

Fröslunda

Navestad

Råslätt

Gamlegården

Karlslund

Holma/Kroksbäck

Södra Sofielund/Seved

Araby

Dalhem/Drottninghög/Fredriksdal

Bredäng

Hjulsta

Söder (in Helsingborg)

Gårdsten

And here is the list of ”especially vulnerable areas” which are even worse than the previous.

Alby

Fittja

Nydala/Hermodsdal/Lindängen

Hallunda/Norsborg

Ronna

Geneta

Hovsjö

Husby

Rinkeby

Tensta

Vivalla

Bergsjön

Hjällbo

Lövgärdet

Hässleholmen

Skäggetorp

Rosengård

Norrby

Hammarkullen

