SHOCKING: Now 65 no-go zones in Sweden
The number of dangerous areas have increased.
Things are still going the wrong way in Sweden.
Police recently released their new report on dangerous areas in the country and the news is not good.
There are now 65 areas that police list as ”vulnerable areas” in the country. This is just a politically correct term for what is essentially a no-go zone.
They also have another term called ”especially vulnerable areas” where things are the worst.
In these areas, the situation is actually so bad that it is difficult for the police to do their job. Here there are often parallel societal structures and criminal activities can often happen in the open.
Police also says that in these areas there are systematic violations of religious freedoms and fundamentalist influences that restricts the rights of citizens. People are also reluctant to report crime or testify to police.
In one of the most notorious no-go zones called Rinkeby, over 92% of the population now has a foreign background.
There are also reports of people in these areas taking on themselves the role of ” Islamist morality police” enforcing strict rules on women in some of these areas.
They act as ”religious enforcers” and attempt to impose sharia like rules in these areas.
They have been accused of patrolling the areas and committing acts of violence against women, spitting on women that are deemed to have ”wrong” and ”immodest” clothes.
One would think that something like this couldn’t happen in Europe. Sweden was once considered one of the safest countries in the world.
Now we are at the point were self appointed ”morality police” are patrolling the streets to tell women what kind of clothes they are ”allowed” to wear.
This should be unheard of.
But here we are, and many people don’t know about it because the media is trying to downplay it. But I’m here to report on it.
If you appreciate my work, I would be very glad if you become a paid subscriber to help me reach even more people. Thank you!
Here is the full list of what the police classify as ”vulnerable areas” in Sweden in case you want to know which areas to avoid if you visit the country.
Hagalund
Rissne
Tureberg
Storvreten
Lina
Hagasätra/Rågsved
Hässelby gård
Kronogården/Lextorp Norra
Skiftinge
Årby
Hageby
Brandbergen
Vårberg
Finnsta
Fisksätra
Fornhöjden
Sigtune/Valsta
Saltskog
Sångvägen
Hallonbergen
Vårby
Skogås
Grantorp/Visättra
Jordbro
Granängsringen
Tjärna ängar
Oxhagen
Varberga
Bäckby
Gottsunda
Biskopsgården
Hisingsbacka
Tynnered/Grevegården/Opaltorget
Fröslunda
Navestad
Råslätt
Gamlegården
Karlslund
Holma/Kroksbäck
Södra Sofielund/Seved
Araby
Dalhem/Drottninghög/Fredriksdal
Bredäng
Hjulsta
Söder (in Helsingborg)
Gårdsten
And here is the list of ”especially vulnerable areas” which are even worse than the previous.
Alby
Fittja
Nydala/Hermodsdal/Lindängen
Hallunda/Norsborg
Ronna
Geneta
Hovsjö
Husby
Rinkeby
Tensta
Vivalla
Bergsjön
Hjällbo
Lövgärdet
Hässleholmen
Skäggetorp
Rosengård
Norrby
Hammarkullen
It looks to me that Sweden leaders are not protecting their citizens and shame on them. These Muslims for Sharia Law have no right or place to be in Sweden. They are there for one reason. To take control of Sweden and they will continue to do whatever they want until they get full control. There is something Sweden leaders can do and it's what Trump is doing here in the United States. Trump is sending illegals back where they came from. Thank God for I.C.E and our National Guard. First Sweden leaders need to grow a set and get their Military in position to send these Muslims back to where they came from. Action is needed to protect Sweden citizens - not words, and too bad the citizens don't have guns. They can thank their government for making them sitting ducks, but I will bet Muslims have all kinds of guns. Good luck Citizens, you're going to need it! FIGHT!
Give all the women pepper spray and make sure they know how to use it.