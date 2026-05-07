There was a very interesting detail during covid that most people missed, in large part because it wasn’t really reported on by the mainstream media.

That detail was something that really makes one think.

Back in 2016, Moderna applied for a patent that included a specific 19 nucelotide sequence.

This is 100% complementary match of what was found near the furin cleavage site in the covid virus.

And this part of the patent was part of a codon optimized synthetic mRNA that was designed by Moderna to produce a part of a human protein.

Now, the furin cleavage site is something that makes covid unique compared to the closest virus relative.

And this furin cleavage site is why the covid virus was so effective in infecting humans.

So this very thing that was unusual with the covid virus and made it so effective in infecting humans, Moderna had a patent for that nucelotide sequence.

Researchers say this is ”highly unusual” but that there is a possibility this happened naturally.

Now, guess what I found.

Moderna began working on an mRNA vaccine for hantavirus in 2024.

It’s also been reported that Moderna stock has jumped 10% amid the hantavirus outbreak.

You may have seen the fearmongering on the news recently about the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship.

So what is going on?

Let me tell you some more details about Moderna and their hantavirus vaccine project…

Oh, and now the WHO boss just used hantavirus as an example of why the USA should reconsider leaving the organization that they just left some months ago...

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