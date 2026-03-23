Well, this is very interesting indeed.

A new poll by Indikator Opinion from Sweden found that a whopping 71% of people do not believe that the USA is a democracy anymore.

Wow.

Among left-wing voters, a whopping 86% believed that the USA is no longer a democracy, compared with 52% among right-wing voters.

Meanwhile in Sweden there is now 65 no-go zones and the city of Malmö has been ranked as dangerous as Baghdad.

In fact, democracy and freedom in Sweden is actually severely under threat in some of these areas where parallel societies have formed. But of course the mainstream media doesn’t tell people about this. So people remain brainwashed…

Police have even warned that these parallel societies threatens the Swedish democratic social order!

Let me tell you a little bit about it.

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