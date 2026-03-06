AI generated image representing elderly person in front of the Swedish flag.

Last year there was a story that shocked Sweden.

A 100 year old woman was raped in Sweden by a care worker.

The elderly woman had experienced chest pains and called for help.

This is when a 38 year old man came to her home. He was working as a home care worker.

Instead of helping the 100 year old woman, he raped her.

The man was convicted of rape and sentenced to only 4 years prison and no deportation, despite being a foreign citizen.

And now the man was just RELEASED from custody pending verdict of the appeals court.

What was the reasoning behind this you may ask?

