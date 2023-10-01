This is massive news. The Swedish government has ordered the military to assist police in stopping the gangs.

This comes after an escalating crisis where we have seen shootings every day, and bombings every other day.

Just recently a 24 year old woman was killed in a massive bombing that destroyed her house.

Things have been so bad that police have warned that things haven't been this dangerous since 1945.

"The situation in society is inhumane, unexplainable and limitless" - said police in Uppsala after the bombing.

"This is a difficult time for Sweden. A 25 year old woman went to sleep, a completely normal night. But she was not allowed to wake up again. This morning she was killed in a bombing in Uppsala...A week ago a 70 year old man went to a bar in Sandviken to spend time with his friends. He was not allowed to come home again. He was blind and he was shot to death" said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

It's about time that Sweden took the gang problem seriously. Sweden has 61 no-go zones where parallel societies have been forming. Areas where the gangs have been taking control, areas that have become lawless.

“We have the system threatening organized crime, which not only has horrible consequences for victims, also in the long term threatens the safety of the public and for our open and free society.” said Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer

Now things are changing…

Sweden has announced they will be deploying the military to assist police in stopping the gangs. They want them to assist police with things like explosives expertise, helicopters and personnel.

This is massive, game changing news!