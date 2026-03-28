What would you think if I told you that Sweden is changing, it is happening fast.

In fact, Swedish people are now already a minority in Malmö which is the third largest city in the country.

If you had told someone in the 90s that this would be the case, then you might have been labelled a ”far-right conspiracy theorist”.

However, it is happening.

The borders are still wide open in Sweden it seems. Because since 2020, around 600.000 people have gotten residence permit in Sweden. That is over 5% of the population in just 5 years.

Some on the left see this as a good thing, with more cultural diversity.

But others on the right think this is going too far.

”It is a mathematical truth that Swedes are becoming a minority” said Jimmie Åkesson, party leader of the Swedish Democrats.

Let us take a look at some statistics and see how Sweden has changed…