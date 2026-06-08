The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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Craig Follo's avatar
Craig Follo
1dEdited

I think Sweden has their own Deep State trying push through applicants ahead of the new law. Consider incentivizing dead beat migrants to return home, and slash their state benefits. Require mandatory Swedish language lessons, plus teach them Swedish history lessons. Eliminating the welfare state benefits would, by itself, be great start

Sweden is for Swedes! Where are the Vikings when we need them!!

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Julinthecrown's avatar
Julinthecrown
1d

There was a time when citizens of most nations had some skin in the game in terms of upholding their culture and promoting it. Political correctness and wokeism helped to bury those ways of thinking and being with social media - immediate connection across the planet -giving them a helping hand. Now that the rational adults are back in charge we can only hope that they secure some basic ideas about culture and nationalism so as not to repeat these travesties.

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