The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
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The trend in most democracies appears to be that the right and the left are continuing to adopt increasingly extreme positions which may appeal to their voter base but only succeed in alienating centrist voters.

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