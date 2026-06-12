The Swedish Democrat party has gotten a lot of attention in Sweden the last few days.

Because they just announced that they will be campaigning for the upcoming election on banning the hijab in public in Sweden.

Not only do they want to ban full face coverings like the burqa and niqab, but they also want to go a step further and ban the hijab as well.

The hijab is the headscarf/veil.

There is an upcoming election in Sweden this year, and the Swedish Democrats announced this as part of their election campaign.

They want a total ban on the hijab and veil in public places.

In other words, this is a campaign promise from the party.

”Our position is clear. Headscarves, hijab, niqab and burqa does not belong in Sweden. Those who come to Sweden should adapt to Sweden, not the other way around. Sweden should stand up for freedom, equality and people’s right to shape their own lives.” said Sara Gille, the party spokesperson on equality and honor related issues.

”Our standpoint is that if you have these clothing items, then you can move to another country” said Sara Gille.

These statements are not coming from a small party. This is the right-wing party in Sweden and they became the second largest party in the country in the last election with around 20% of the votes.

Wait a minute.

While writing this, I just realized something. The Swedish Democrats now have a spokesperson on “honor related” issues. This is not something that we used to have before, as this was never something that existed in Sweden before. This is a new thing.

In the latest poll by SCB, the Socialist party is currently in the lead with almost 34% and the Swedish Democrat party coming in at second place with 18%.

As things stand, the left-wing coalition with the Socialists, former Communist party, Greens and the Center party would win a majority.

So as things are looking right now, the Swedish Democrats don’t look likely to get in power.

What do you think, would you support such a ban or is it an infringement on freedom of religion?

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