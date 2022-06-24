You may have heard that Sweden has a rape crisis, but did you know that Sweden also has a bombing crisis?

If you only read the mainstream media, you might never have heard about it, but Sweden has a shockingly high number of bombings. Some people on the left have tried to brush it away as "just being firecrackers", but the fact is that we are dealing with powerful explosives. Hand grenade attacks and IED's. We are dealing with weapons of war.

In fact, things are getting so bad that innocent children and elderly are now being killed in bombings and grenade attacks!

That is not something you would expect to happen in Sweden. Hand grenade attacks. What happened to my once peaceful home country?

In fact, things are so bad that bombings have become a normal everyday occurrence. We are not talking about 1 bombing every month or so. No! In 2019, Sweden had on average almost 5 bombings every single week.

Things are so bad, that in the last 5 years there has been a shocking 997 incidents involving explosives.

Almost 1000 detonations, attempted bombings and preparations for bombings in just 5 years. That is insane!

A few years ago in Sweden, an 8 year old boy was sound asleep in a family apartment in the city of Gothenburg. Then at around 3 am, out of nowhere a massive explosion was heard. The whole apartment was filled with smoke and chaos ensued. A hand grenade had just been thrown in through the window that was facing the street.

His parents had carried him out of the apartment to safety without realizing exactly what had happened. Only when they stood in the stairwell did they see that his head had been destroyed in the explosion. The 8 year old boy had been killed by a grenade attack - in Sweden.

This should never happen, let alone in a modern European country like Sweden that used to be known as one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

And there are more examples like this which I will talk about further down in this article.

One would think that this would be massive news, but it happens so often in Sweden now that it barely makes the news anymore, just like with the rape crisis.

If you have been following my reporting for a long time, you might know that I have been reporting on the bombing crisis in Sweden for many years.

The increase in grenade attacks and bombings in Sweden over the last 10 years has been insane. When I grew up in Sweden in the 2000s, bombings were unheard of. Now several explosions are happening every week.

It is a very worrying trend and targets range from family apartment complexes to restaurants and businesses.

What went wrong in Sweden?

The media isn't talking about this, so it is time to do a deep dive into the the bombing crisis in Sweden and find out what exactly is going on. This is my most important article yet and something you DON'T WANT TO MISS!

