The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Spong's avatar
Michele Spong
33m

The EU Parliament has finally done something worthwhile.

Reply
Share
GBD's avatar
GBD
40m

2TK will not be amused.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Imanuelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture