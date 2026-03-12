Some major news coming from the European Union.

The EU parliament just officially recognized Christianophobia and the fact that Christians face severe persecution in the world.

Despite what you may read on the mainstream media, Christians are in fact the most persecuted religious group in the world.

Over 380 million Christians face severe persecution worldwide for the faith.

In January, the EU Parliament adopted a resolution that explicitly used the term ”Christianophobia”.

This as part of their annual resolution on human rights and democracy in the world.

”while Christianity remains the most persecuted religion in the world today, with more than 380 million people affected, there is no European coordinator responsible for combating Christianophobia, even though a coordinator has been appointed to combat islamophobia” the EU resolution said.

This highlights that even though Christianity is in fact the most persecuted religion in the world, there is no coordinator to combat Christianophobia at the EU.

Globally, a whopping 1 in 7 Christian are persecuted. This is an extremely high figure.

The latest report by Open Doors which tracks Christian persecution worldwide say that 3632 churches and Christian properties were attacked.

Thousands of Christians were killed in Nigeria alone last year.

In the list of the ten countries with the worst Christian persecution we find far-left Communist countries and persecution that happens under islamic extremism.

A whopping 224,129 Christians were forced to leave their homes, go into hiding or flee their country because of violent persecution.

According to Open Doors, a record high number of Christians are now living under severe persecution. Things are getting worse.

”Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also. But all these things will they do unto youfor my name’s sake, because they know not him that sent me.” - John 15:21-22.

Leave a comment