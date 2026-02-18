AI generated image representing masked mob.

His name was Quentin Deranque, he was a conservative and a mathematics student and he was only 23 years old.

He was beaten to death by far-left extremists in France while he was providing security for women activists.

It is time that people realize that the far-left is a major threat to democracy and freedom.

First the far-left murdered Charlie Kirk.

Now the far-left lynched Quentin Deranque.

Let us be clear. This was a far-left terror attack.

It all happened just a few days ago when a French feminist group was staging a protest against a far-left member of the European Parliament. This feminist group is opposed to open borders and they say they want to protect women.

Quentin was part of a group of men that had offered to provide security for the women activists.

Suddenly a group of far-left antifa extremists ambushed and attacked them on the street. Quentin and two other men were surrounded and kicked and beaten. Two of the men managed to flee, but Quentin was left beaten to the ground and sustained fatal brain trauma.

Antifa beat the young man, kicked him and used improvised weapons such as iron bars.

The injuries were catastrophic, as highlighted by the prosecutor in Lyon where the attack took place.

Quentin was beaten ”beyond all therapeutic means”.

GET THIS!

11 people have now been arrested in connection with attack, with 6 of those believed to have been directly involved in the assault that caused the fatal brain and skull injuries of Quentin.

Two of those arrested have connections with a Socialist politician that is a sitting politician in the French National Assembly. This politician represents the Socialist LFI party. This party claims to be democratic Socialist and eco-Socialist.

One of those arrested for the attack is a parliamentary assistant to this Socialist politician. Another who was arrested is a former intern for the same Socialist politician.

The mainstream media is complicit.

For years now the media has constantly talked about the far-right. Meanwhile they have completely ignored the dangers of the far-left, so they have been allowed to operate without much scrutiny.

The reason for this is quite simple. Many in the mainstream media are far-left themselves, so they do everything they can to protect their antifa buddies.

Some of the responses I’ve seen from the mainstream media is absolutely disgraceful.

For example, the headline from the BBC said ”student death puts French far-left under pressure”. How do they even think up something like this? They do literally anything they can to avoid showing even the slightest critisicm of the left.

I myself have been attacked by them during the years. Many years ago, the far-left published my adress online. This caused a far-left extremist to poison the family dog. I have also been physically attacked by antifa on the street.

It is time to classify antifa as a terror group worldwide.

