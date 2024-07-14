AI generated image

The last 24 hours will go down in the history books. Something has changed.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you will know that there was an assassination attempt on Trump.

First of all, I’ve seen enough. Trump will almost guaranteed win the election after this, he is getting sympathy from everyone.

And the image of Trump, blood running down his face, standing up and raising his fist will go down as a defining moment in history.

But I’m here to give you the other side of the story that you won’t hear in the mainstream media.

Namely, because the mainstream media is complicit in what happened. Years of hatred and divisive rhetoric against not only Trump, but also against Conservatives in general, has led to this moment.

We were merely an inch away from Trump being assassinated live on air. Somehow the bullet barely missed his head, hitting him in the ear.

Unfortunately, Trump supporters in the firing line was not so lucky, with one person who tried to protect his family being murdered.

The far-left is a danger to democracy – The mainstream media will not tell you this.

So here is my expert political analysis that you won’t get from anyone else…

