You might have heard on the news about how Nestlé has recalled their baby formula after a toxin was found in their products.

Recalls have been made in over 60 countries. At least 36 babies in the UK have shown symptoms of poisoning.

French authorities are investigating the deaths of two babies that consumed formula from some of the recalled batches, but no link to the toxin is confirmed as of now.

Food giant Nestlé has several brands of baby formula. Among those recalled include SMA and NAN.

Another food giant Danone has also faced recalls, including from their brands Aptamil and Cow & Gate.

Baby formula producer Lactalis is also affected.

But they have something in common and that is the culprit. You see, both Nestlé and Danone source a particular ingredient from the same supplier. And this is where things get shocking.

The toxin in question is called cereulide which comes from strains of the bacteria Bacillus cereus. This toxin is especially concerning as it is not destroyed by heating the food or pasteurization.

This toxin can lead to rapid onset of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps within as early as 30 minutes. Obviously this can be very serious especially for infants.

Now, the source of this contamination in the baby formula is from an ingredient called arachidonic acid (ARA) oil. This is an omega-6 ingredient that is added to many baby formulas.

This ARA oil was supplied by a manufacturer called Cabio Biotech based in WUHAN in China.

So Nestlé and Danone are feeding babies with an ingredient that comes from a BIOTECH company that is located in WUHAN. Now this has led to a toxin in the baby formula.

I’m sure many parents would have liked to have been informed about this before buying their products.

Another interesting fact I found was that Nestlé actually bought up Pfizer’s nutrition division that focused on infant formula.

The now recalled SMA baby formula by Nestlé was actually originally owned by Pfizer, as well as the brand name Promil.

The previous boss at Nestlé had significant ties to the World Economic Forum. The current boss at Nestlé is a member of the International Business Council at the World Economic Forum.

Nestlé is reported to be the largest producer of baby formula, having over 20% market share worldwide, with Danone having over 10% market share.

So why are they using an ingredient from a biotech company from Wuhan?

There is another supplier of ARA oil for baby formula that you may have heard of. This company is calle DSM-Firmenich. This is the same company that is making Bovaer and recieved millions of dollars in funding from Bill Gates.

Is this something you would want to feed your baby?

